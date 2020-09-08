2 drivers injured, one critically, in Huntsville vehicle versus motorcycle wreck

Huntsville police say two people are injured, with one of them being critical, after a crash Monday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.

Police say at the time of the crash, a motorcyclist was going south on Pulaski Pike when a driver in a Kia Soul was on Pulaski Pike trying to turn left to go west on Mastin Lake Road.

The department says the motorcyclist had a green light to pass through the intersection, but the driver of the Kia misjudged the speed and distance of him and tried to turn left. The say she turned in front of the motorcyclist, causing him to hit her vehicle and be ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Huntsville, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Kia, an 81-year-old woman from Huntsville, went to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor and no charges will be filed.