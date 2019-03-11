2 downtown Huntsville roads closed for utility work

At 7 a.m. today and Tuesday, Huntsville Utilities will close the following roads and lanes in downtown Huntsville for underground utility work:⠀
* Clinton Avenue - northbound lane closed between Washington Street and Jefferson Street⠀
* Washington Street - closed at the intersection with Clinton Avenue⠀
The work is expected to last nine hours, said Todd Long, company spokesperson.. ⠀
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
