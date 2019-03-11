Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

2 downtown Huntsville roads closed for utility work

The work is expected to last nine hours.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 7:11 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

At 7 a.m. today and Tuesday, Huntsville Utilities will close the following roads and lanes in downtown Huntsville for underground utility work:⠀

* Clinton Avenue - northbound lane closed between Washington Street and Jefferson Street⠀
* Washington Street - closed at the intersection with Clinton Avenue⠀

The work is expected to last nine hours, said Todd Long, company spokesperson.. ⠀

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events