2 displaced in Huntsville house fire

Two people were displaced in an early Thursday fire at a home on Woodview Drive.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The fire was in the attic, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire spokesman.

No one was injured.

