2 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision in Madison Co.

2 of the injured were children.

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 3:02 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 3:04 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

HEMSI officials responded to the scene of a fatal head-on collision Saturday afternoon. 

It happened at around 1:39 p.m. off Winchester Rd near the Alabama-Tennessee state line. 

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says a man and a woman died in the crash. They were both in the same vehicle. Their names have not been released at this time.

The four passengers in the other vehicle were all taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries. Officials say a man was flown to the hospital while the woman and two kids were taken by ambulance. The man and woman are in serious condition. Both kids are expected to be okay. 

State troopers are investigating the wreck. 

