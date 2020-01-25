2 dead in Morgan County shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting in Morgan County on Saturday.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Morrow Mountain Road in the Apple Grove community just before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said two men died as a result of the shooting.
Investigators said two male victims were found at the home and secured the scene.
Deputies at the scene tell WAAY 31 News that they are not searching for a suspect at this time.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information.
