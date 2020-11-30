2 dead, 1 hurt in Marshall County after tree falls on vehicle

Two adults are dead and a juvenile is hurt after a tree fell on a vehicle in Grant.

Joshua Zeb Vaughn, 34, and Sarah Megan Carrigg, 33, of Grant were killed when a tree fell on the 2006 Jeep Liberty that Vaughn was operating about 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.

Vaughn and Carrigg were pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile occupant was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Swearengin Road near Echota Drive, about one-fourth of a mile south of Grant.

The wreck remains under investigation.