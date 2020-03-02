Clear

2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Georgia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the cases

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 10:15 PM
Posted By: WSBTV.com News Staff

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed at a late-night news conference Monday that there were two confirmed cases COVID-19, the coronavirus in Fulton County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the cases to state health officials earlier in the evening.

