2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed at a late-night news conference Monday that there were two confirmed cases COVID-19, the coronavirus in Fulton County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the cases to state health officials earlier in the evening.
