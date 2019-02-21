2 charged with trying to sneak drug-filled shoes into Marshall County Jail

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says prisoners are trying new ways to obtain contraband now that the jail has cracked down on it.

Steve Guthrie, sheriff’s office spokesman, said an inmate had requested a new pair of shoes be brought to him by an outside source.

Casi Magen Saint delivered the shoes to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 18, Guthrie said, and then panicked and ran away as staff members began to search the shoes.

Guthrie said an undetermined amount of suboxone strips was discovered under the sole of the shoes.

Saint and James Cody Wright were both charged with promote prison contraband with bonds set at $5,000, Guthrie said.