2 charged with assault in Florence attack

Two men face an assault charge each for their alleged role in an attack in Florence, police said.

Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said officers were called Friday to Indiana Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a male victim bleeding from the head.

“After further investigation, it was determined that he was hit several times in the head with a firearm,” Billingsley said. “During the beating, the firearm discharged. No one was struck with the bullet.”

The victim told police that two males had jumped him. The suspects, 24-year-old Brandon K. Allison and 22-year-old Jordan D. Nelson, both of Tuscumbia, were stopped in Sheffield and taken back to Florence, where they were booked on one count of second-degree assault each, Billingsley said.

Both men were released on $2,500 bond.