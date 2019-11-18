2 charged with animal cruelty after dead horse found in Stevenson

Two suspects were arrested in Jackson County after a dead horse was found in early October.
Rocky Harnen, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office, says the horse was found on Steam Plant Road on Oct. 4. He says there was no water and an empty bowl with debris in it.
Harnen says it's believed the horse died from dehydration.
Ashlie and Billy Chesser, who Harnen says are the owners of the horse, are charged with cruelty to animals. They were booked in the county jail Sunday morning and released Monday morning.
