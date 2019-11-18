Clear

2 charged with animal cruelty after dead horse found in Stevenson

Ashlie and Billy Chesser

The horse was found in early October.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects were arrested in Jackson County after a dead horse was found in early October.

Rocky Harnen, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office, says the horse was found on Steam Plant Road on Oct. 4. He says there was no water and an empty bowl with debris in it. 

Harnen says it's believed the horse died from dehydration.

Ashlie and Billy Chesser, who Harnen says are the owners of the horse, are charged with cruelty to animals. They were booked in the county jail Sunday morning and released Monday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events