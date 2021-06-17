Clear

2 charged in Morgan County pharmacy burglaries

Rodrico Files, Marion Johnson

One of the Decatur Police Department officers who helped catch the suspects already was familiar with the store – she used to work there, the owner said.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 12:51 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 12:53 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

Two Jefferson County men are being held after two pharmacy burglaries in Morgan County.

Marion Johnson and Rodrico Files were caught after a chase following an early morning break-in at Trinity Discount Drugs on Thursday.

Decatur police and Trinity police caught the men on the Beltline and recovered stolen narcotics.

Files, 32, and Johnson, 33, both were charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, theft and attempting to elude a police officer.

The owner of Trinity Discount Drugs credits quick action by a neighbor and police in helping catch the suspect. He said someone living near the business hear the early morning break-in and called police.

One of the Decatur Police Department officers who helped catch the suspects already was familiar with the store – she used to work there, the owner said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events