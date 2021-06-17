2 charged in Morgan County pharmacy burglaries

Two Jefferson County men are being held after two pharmacy burglaries in Morgan County.

Marion Johnson and Rodrico Files were caught after a chase following an early morning break-in at Trinity Discount Drugs on Thursday.

Decatur police and Trinity police caught the men on the Beltline and recovered stolen narcotics.

Files, 32, and Johnson, 33, both were charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, theft and attempting to elude a police officer.

The owner of Trinity Discount Drugs credits quick action by a neighbor and police in helping catch the suspect. He said someone living near the business hear the early morning break-in and called police.

One of the Decatur Police Department officers who helped catch the suspects already was familiar with the store – she used to work there, the owner said.