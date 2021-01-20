2 charged in Lawrence County drug bust

Two people face charges after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it seized a synthetic marijuana lab.

Talisha Chambers McCann and Shamon G. Stutts were arrested Tuesday while a search warrant was executed in the 12,000 block of County Road 460 in Moulton.

In addition to the “spice,” the sheriff’s office said it found 27 grams of methamphetamine, as well as suboxone and other pills.

McCann and Stutts both were charged with manufacturing controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine/ICE with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Max Sanders said the search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation based on complaints from the community. The City of Moulton Police Department assisted with the search warrant.