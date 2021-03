Two people are in the Morgan County Correctional Facility after police said they were involved in a robbery.

Decatur police responded to a robbery call on March 16. Investigators determined the victim was robbed at gunpoint in the 1,900 block of Locust Street SE.

Kayla Cunningham, 20, and Christian Cunningham, 17, became suspects and were arrested on March 17 on robbery charges, police said.

Their bonds were set at $75,000.