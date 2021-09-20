2 charged after Decatur victim says he was shot in foot during robbery

Two Decatur men face charges after a victim told police he was shot in the foot.

Travon Marcus Deloney, 21, and Gerome Dante Russell, 44, both are charged with robbery, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, and assault.

Decatur police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane SW at Sandlin Villas about 7:47 p.m. Friday.

That’s where they found the victim with the gunshot wound. He told investigators he was reaching into the back seat of a vehicle when two men robbed and shot at him before running away.

He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspects were identified and booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Bonds were set at $330,000.