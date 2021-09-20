Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

2 charged after Decatur victim says he was shot in foot during robbery

Travon Marcus Deloney and Gerome Dante Russell

Bonds were set at $330,000.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 12:46 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 12:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two Decatur men face charges after a victim told police he was shot in the foot.

Travon Marcus Deloney, 21, and Gerome Dante Russell, 44, both are charged with robbery, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, and assault.

Decatur police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane SW at Sandlin Villas about 7:47 p.m. Friday.

That’s where they found the victim with the gunshot wound. He told investigators he was reaching into the back seat of a vehicle when two men robbed and shot at him before running away.

He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspects were identified and booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Bonds were set at $330,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events