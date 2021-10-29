2 banks merge to become Cadence Bank, in 9 southern states

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Two banks with branches in the southern U.S. say they have completed their merger.

The announcement came Friday. Cadence Bancorporation merged into BancorpSouth Bank. The surviving company is named Cadence Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank will continue operating under their old brands until they finish integrating their systems. That's expected in late 2022.

The company said customers should not see immediate changes and should continue using their current bank cards, checks and other services.

Cadence said it is becoming the sixth-largest bank headquartered in its nine-state footprint. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.