2 arrested while trying to visit Alabama prisons

Jamila Kiarra Ware (left) and Latonya Renee Presley (right) Jamila Kiarra Ware (left) and Latonya Renee Presley (right)

Two people are facing drug charges after being arrested while trying to visit inmates at separate prisons in Alabama.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two people are facing drug charges after being arrested while trying to visit inmates at separate prisons in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says in a news release Monday that the arrests took place Saturday.

The release says 21-year-old Jamila Kiarra Ware of Docena, Alabama, was arrested at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville. She is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and promoting prison contraband. Ware was booked into the St. Clair County Jail.

The release also says 40-year-old Latonya Renee Presley, of Decatur, Georgia, was arrested on drug charges at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. The Escambia County Sherriff's Office released her on an appearance bond.

It was not immediately clear whether either woman is represented by an attorney.

