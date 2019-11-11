Clear

Update: 3 arrested while protesting police shooting of Dana Fletcher at Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family)

The protesters were taken into custody at the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 1:33 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Update: Huntsville police confirm three suspects are in custody for disorderly conduct. They are 26-year-old Carlos Montez Chaverst from Birmingham, 33-year-old Garrick Rex Rawls from Madison and 47-year-old Brandy Michelle McCollum from Hobson City.

A police spokesperson, Lt. Michael Johnson, says they were all arrested for laying on the roadway on the parade route. He says he does not have complete charges at this time. 

--------------

Original story:

Two people were arrested Monday afternoon while staging a "die-in" in protest of the Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher, according an organizer of the protest, Frank Matthews. 

The protesters were taken into custody at the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville. They laid on the ground and police pulled them up and put them in handcuffs, Matthews said.

Madison County Jail records show one of the protesters, Carlos Chaverst, Jr., is charged with disorderly conduct. Chaverst shared a video on Facebook of the incident.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events