2 arrested in shooting death of man at Tuscaloosa apartments

More arrests are possible.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Two men are in custody after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

Police say Jacorri Keandre Spencer was charged with felony murder and first-degree robbery Monday in the death of Darius Garner. Both the suspect and victim are 21.

Police say 23-year-old Geunte Dayshaun Constant is charged with hindering prosecution, and more arrests are possible.

Court records weren't immediately available to show whether either man has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Garner was shot to death Sunday night during an apparent robbery and died later at a hospital.

