2 arrested in shooting death of man at Tuscaloosa apartments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Two men are in custody after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.
Police say Jacorri Keandre Spencer was charged with felony murder and first-degree robbery Monday in the death of Darius Garner. Both the suspect and victim are 21.
Police say 23-year-old Geunte Dayshaun Constant is charged with hindering prosecution, and more arrests are possible.
Court records weren't immediately available to show whether either man has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Garner was shot to death Sunday night during an apparent robbery and died later at a hospital.
