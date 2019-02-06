2 arrested in largest ever Limestone County fake money bust

The seizure of thousands of dollars in fake money has lead to the arrests of two Limestone County residents.

Investigators seized nearly $23,000 in counterfeit cash as well as $4,400 in legitimate cash and a vehicle while executing a search warrant Tuesday, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Billy Jay Howell, 47, of Elkmont faces 15 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. Young said additional charges will be sent to a grand jury. Howell is held in the Limestone County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Paula Delaine Paulk, 49, of Elkmont is charged with one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. She was released Tuesday from the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Young said the sheriff’s office began an investigation into the production of counterfeit money on Dec. 13 when Paulk was captured on a security camera passing counterfeit bills at a local store.

On Monday, deputies responded to the Owens community after receiving reports that a man had attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills at several stores in the area, Young said.

Deputies located the man matching the description given at the Village Mart on Highway 99. They witnessed him pass the money to Howell in the parking lot. Both men were detained, and investigators were called to the scene, where they found more counterfeit money in Howell’s possession, Young said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant Tuesday for Howell’s residence in the 16000 block of Fort Hampton Road that he shares with Paulk. When they arrived, Paulk was in the back yard starting to burn a trash bag. Investigators put out the fire and found counterfeit money in the trash bag, said Young. They then searched the residence and seized more counterfeit along with real cash, a vehicle, printer, ink, and other items used to produce counterfeit.

The counterfeit seized totaled $22,930 in denominations of $5, $10, $20, and $100 bills. Of the nearly 300 bills seized, only 33 serial numbers had been used. Citizens are encouraged to check their bills for watermark, magnetic strip (on $5 and larger), holographic ink, and proper texture.

Young said this is one of the largest counterfeit busts Limestone County has seen, and people need to be vigilant in checking bills that they are given. Investigators believe there is a large amount of counterfeit still in circulation in the area.