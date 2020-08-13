2 arrested in Madison County for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that killed 1, injured another

Federal agents arrested two suspects on Wednesday in Madison County for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that killed one person and injured another.

The suspects are Anthony Shawn Clark, 33, and Tamara Denise Moore, 23, from Huntsville. A grand jury returned the three-count indictment against them in July.

Clark and Moore are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl, from May 2019 through May 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama says “On June 2, 2019 in Madison County, Clark distributed fentanyl which resulted in the death of an individual from the use of the drug. On May 20, 2020, Clark and Moore distributed fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury to an individual from the use of the drug.”

They could each face up to 40 years in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.

The DEA investigated the case with Madison police and the Huntsville-Madison County Drug Enforcement Unit.