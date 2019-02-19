2 arrested in Limestone County after suspected drug deal, high-speed chase

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies interrupted an apparent drug deal at the Budget Inn in Ardmore Monday night, and they arrested a couple who led them on a high-speed pursuit through two counties and caused two collisions.

The suspects pushed a recliner out of the truck bed at one point to interfere with deputies, said Stephen Young, office spokesman. The suspects also had assistance from another driver who passed pursuing deputies, swerving and braking in an attempt to run the deputy off the road, Young said.

Mark Dylan Stacey, 25, of Madison is charged with drug trafficking, two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and criminal littering.

He is held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond on the drug trafficking charge has not been set, but bond on the remaining charges is $19,500.

Camryn Cagle, 24, of Fayetteville, TN, is charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. She is held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond on the drug trafficking charge has not been set, but bond on the remaining charges is $4,250.

Young said deputies observed a gold Ford Ranger with a switched tag Monday evening at the Budget Inn in Ardmore and attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the parking lot with inoperable tail lights.

Young said that Stacey, who was driving the vehicle, led deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and took a path from Boyd’s Chapel Road to Sweet Springs Road to Pinedale Road, then south on Highway 53 to Wall Triana Highway, then Harvest Road and Highway 251, then Van Dyke, Black, and Elkton Roads back to Athens. It ended when Stacey ran the red light at Elkton and Elm Streets, where the Ranger was struck by a vehicle that had the right of way.

After the collision, Stacey and Cagle ran behind a house, Young said. The pursuing deputy secured Cagle first, then eventually caught up with Stacey but sustained a hand laceration in the process while climbing a fence.

An assisting deputy was involved in another collision nearby while responding to the crash at Elm and Elkton Roads, but no major injuries were reported from either collision.

Early in the pursuit a silver Chrysler Concord passed the pursuing deputy, swerved, and slammed on the brakes to run the deputy off the road, Young said. That driver did this twice before turning north on Highway 251 from Sweet Springs Road.

Investigators are still seeking information on that vehicle and driver. Later in the pursuit, the suspects pushed a recliner out of the truck bed, further endangering the pursuing deputies.

Deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, a scale, and hypodermic needles as well as a small pistol when they searched the vehicle and Cagle’s bag, Young said.