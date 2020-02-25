Cullman County man arrested in Indiana for alleged home repair fraud

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) — Two people were arrested in Wells County last week in connection to a home repair scam.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police arrested 24-year-old Austin Boswell of Hanceville, Alabama, and 29-year-old Candace Prairie of Peru, Indiana on Feb. 19.

Both are facing two felony charges of Home Improvement Fraud and Theft.

They are both being held at the Wells County Jail.

ISP says the investigation began when a concerned family member of the victim contacted the Bluffton Police Department after noticing large amounts of money being transfers out of the victim’s bank account.

Detectives say from Jan. 8 - Feb. 20 the suspects said they completed work on the victim’s foundation, driveway, roof and lighting rods that were attached to the house.

Police say Boswell and Prairie also expanded their fraud scheme by utilizing perpetrators other than just contractors, who presented themselves as state agents and inspectors.

They say documents were presented to the victim falsely claiming back taxes were due on his property and then attempted to collect payment for the alleged back taxes.

Investigators believe there were several other people who were apart of this fraud scheme, and it is possible that other homeowners in the region may have been victimized under similar circumstances.

Police say if you think that you may have been the victim of a recent home repair fraud in or around the Wells County area, or know someone who has, you are asked to contact Indiana State Police detectives at (260) 432-8661.