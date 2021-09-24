2 arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of meth in Leighton

A man and woman from Red Bay were found on a back road in Leighton with a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of each Wednesday, according to Leighton Police Department.

Leighton PD shared via social media that an officer spotted a vehicle “parked on a field road that normally does not have any traffic.” When the officer approached, he noticed two people inside, later identified as 35-year-old Bryan Strother and 52-year-old Kimberly Johnson.

“During the course of the investigation, the subjects were found to have a large quantity of ‘ICE’ (crystal methamphetamine), totaling 61.75 grams, in their possession," Leighton PD said in the post, adding the two also had a firearm that had been reported as stolen in Franklin County and “several articles of drug paraphernalia.”

Strother and Johnson are each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Strother also has active felony warrants with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to the department.