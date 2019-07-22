Morgan Co. sheriff: 2 arrested after search nets heroin, marijuana, firearms

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says two suspects are in custody after a search on Friday at a home in the 900 block of Bird Spring Road.

The sheriff's office says agents executed the search warrant after investigating Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV for distribution of heroin and marijuana. The department says agents recovered more than two grams of heroin, a significant quantity of marijuana and numerous firearms.



From @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook From @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook

Agents arrested 22-year-old Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV of Decatur and 19-year-old Aaron Patrick Roets of Hartselle. Both suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Knowlton is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-heroin, possession of marijuana first-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at with a $7,800.

Roets is charged with possession of marijuana first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. His bond is set at $25,600.