2 arrested after Morgan County Sheriff’s Office finds pot, fake money

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Saturday after a call about a man with a gun lead to drugs and counterfeit money.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 400 block of Mobley Road in the Eva area. A search of a vehicle found marijuana, counterfeit money and a .45 caliber handgun.

Deputies arrested Brandy Caroline Bowman, 34, of Trinity and charged her with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $900.

Avery Phillip Johnson, 34, of Decatur was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $600.

A small child who was present during the incident was released to family members, the office said.