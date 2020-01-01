2 arrested after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy finds drugs, pistol

Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they were found with drugs and a gun.

Phillip Haggenmaker was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm (certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm).

Jessica Pylant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Justin Fields and Athens-Limestone EMS responded to a call Wednesday about a man and woman passed out inside a car at the intersection of Shaw and Poplar Point roads, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office's Narcotics Unit.

Fields said he saw Haggenmaker and Pylant near a vehicle that was parked in the ditch. He investigated and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine on Haggenmaker along with some Xanax bars, the post said.

Fields found a small amount of methamphetamine on Plyant and a loaded pistol inside the car, the post said. He also located drug paraphernalia and cash.

Fields contacted the Narcotics Unit for assistance with the investigation

Haggenmaker has a prior arrest for possession of a sawed off shotgun, the post said.

Both were booked in the Limestone County Jail.