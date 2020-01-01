Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

2 arrested after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy finds drugs, pistol

Phillip Haggenmaker, Jessica Pylant

Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they were found with drugs and a gun.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they were found with drugs and a gun.

Phillip Haggenmaker was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm (certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm).

Jessica Pylant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Justin Fields and Athens-Limestone EMS responded to a call Wednesday about a man and woman passed out inside a car at the intersection of Shaw and Poplar Point roads, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office's Narcotics Unit.

Fields said he saw Haggenmaker and Pylant near a vehicle that was parked in the ditch. He investigated and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine on Haggenmaker along with some Xanax bars, the post said.

Fields found a small amount of methamphetamine on Plyant and a loaded pistol inside the car, the post said. He also located drug paraphernalia and cash.

Fields contacted the Narcotics Unit for assistance with the investigation

Haggenmaker has a prior arrest for possession of a sawed off shotgun, the post said.

Both were booked in the Limestone County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events