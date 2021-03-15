2 arrested after DeKalb County deputies find synthetic marijuana, meth, gun on side of road

Two suspects are charged in DeKalb County for throwing drugs and other items out of their vehicle while trying to evade a deputy.

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull them over on March 11 for driving without a tag, but they sped away and began throwing items out of the windows, according to the department.

In total, it says deputies recovered a 9mm handgun, 2 pounds of synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the side of the road and in the vehicle.

Marc Anthony Gregory, 35, of Fort Payne is charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, persons forbidden to possess pistol, attempt to elude, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence and reckless endangerment.

Anabel Craig, 19, of Fort Payne is charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude and criminal littering.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrests: “I want to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies and the DeKalb County Narcotics Agents for all your hard work and dedication. We are proud to get this poison off of our streets and away from our children. Sometimes this can be a thankless job, but just knowing that you have potentially kept even one child away from this poison, makes it all worth it.”