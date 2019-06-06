Watch: DeKalb County chase ends in 2 arrests

Two suspects, Kenneth Gregory and Melissa Sharp, were arrested Tuesday night after a chase with a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office agent that began on Highway 40 in Henagar and continued down County Road 85 into Fort Payne.

The sheriff's office says Gregory, 55, from Fort Payne attempted to turn on Wooten Gap Road before losing control of his vehicle, and he was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and multiple felony warrants.

An occupant of the vehicle, 46-year-old Melissa Sharp from Fort Payne, was charged with resisting arrest.