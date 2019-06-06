Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville City Schools says district could cut 57 teaching positions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Watch: DeKalb County chase ends in 2 arrests

Kenneth Gregory and Melissa Sharp

Two suspects were arrested after a chase with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 8:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects, Kenneth Gregory and Melissa Sharp, were arrested Tuesday night after a chase with a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office agent that began on Highway 40 in Henagar and continued down County Road 85 into Fort Payne.

The sheriff's office says Gregory, 55, from Fort Payne attempted to turn on Wooten Gap Road before losing control of his vehicle, and he was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and multiple felony warrants.

An occupant of the vehicle, 46-year-old Melissa Sharp from Fort Payne, was charged with resisting arrest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (@dekalbcoalsheriff28) on

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events