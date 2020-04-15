Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

2 arrested, 3rd suspect wanted for stealing town welcome signs in Eva

Tyler Hammock (left), William Dudley (center) and Brandon Bodkin (right)

Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted for stealing welcome signs in Eva.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 9:32 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 9:33 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects are in jail and another is wanted for stealing welcome signs from Eva in Morgan County.

Investigators discovered two signs had been stolen on Tuesday. They were able to recover both of the signs that same day.

William Dudley, 23, of Somerville and Tyler Hammock, 23, of Huntsville are charged with theft of property first degree. Bond was set at $5,000 each for the suspects. They were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for another suspect, Brandon Bodkin, 23, from Eva. He’s wanted for theft of property first degree.

If you have information about Bodkin’s whereabouts, call investigators at 256-560-6171 or submit a tip here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events