2 arrested, 3rd suspect wanted for stealing town welcome signs in Eva

Two suspects are in jail and another is wanted for stealing welcome signs from Eva in Morgan County.

Investigators discovered two signs had been stolen on Tuesday. They were able to recover both of the signs that same day.

William Dudley, 23, of Somerville and Tyler Hammock, 23, of Huntsville are charged with theft of property first degree. Bond was set at $5,000 each for the suspects. They were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for another suspect, Brandon Bodkin, 23, from Eva. He’s wanted for theft of property first degree.

If you have information about Bodkin’s whereabouts, call investigators at 256-560-6171 or submit a tip here.