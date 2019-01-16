Clear
2 U.S. troops, 2 U.S. civilians dead in Syria blast

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: AP

BEIRUT (AP) - Two U.S. soldiers and two American citizens were among those killed Wednesday in a suicide bombing in northern Syria.

U.S. Central Command says one of the civilians was employed by the Defense Department and the other was a contractor. The names of the American victims were being withheld until their families are notified.

The attack, which observers say killed at least 16 people, comes less than a month after President Donald Trump declared he was withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria, and that IS had been defeated. Three U.S. service members were injured in the bombing, which struck a busy marketplace in the strategic northeastern town of Manbij.

