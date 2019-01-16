2 U.S. troops, 2 U.S. civilians dead in Syria blast

BEIRUT (AP) - Two U.S. soldiers and two American citizens were among those killed Wednesday in a suicide bombing in northern Syria.

U.S. Central Command says one of the civilians was employed by the Defense Department and the other was a contractor. The names of the American victims were being withheld until their families are notified.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The attack, which observers say killed at least 16 people, comes less than a month after President Donald Trump declared he was withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria, and that IS had been defeated. Three U.S. service members were injured in the bombing, which struck a busy marketplace in the strategic northeastern town of Manbij.