2 North Alabama restaurants competing for title of state’s best chicken tenders

Image from Alabama Farmers Federation

One is in Jackson County and one is in Morgan County

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The search is on for the best chicken tenders in Alabama, and two North Alabama restaurants have made the Final Four.

Bobby’s Restaurant in Eva and J’s Hole in the Wall in Bryant are part of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s search for “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders.”

The Chicken Shack in Luverne and Crowe’s Chicken in Brundidge also are in the running.

Judges will visit the four restaurants in July to taste their tenders and pick a winner. That winner will receive a plaque, a cash prize, and more.

These four finalists were narrowed down from an “Edible Eight,” which included Tenders in Huntsville and Wildcat Café in Guntersville. The four restaurants that got the most votes moved on to the Final Four.

Want to taste them yourself?

Morgan County’s Bobby’s Restaurant is located at 4082 Eva Road in Eva. Visit their Facebook page HERE.

Jackson County’s J’s Hole in the Wall is located at 5080 AL Highway 73 in Bryant. Visit their Facebook page HERE

