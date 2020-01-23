2 Morgan County men arrested on separate sex crimes with minors

Two people are in the Morgan County Jail facing charges for sex crimes involving minors.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan David Raper for travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

Jordan Raper and Sean Tharpe Jordan Raper and Sean Tharpe

Decatur police arrested Sean Tharpe for travelling to meet a child for sex and electronic solicitation of a child.

Employees at the McDonald's off Highway 31 in Hartselle told WAAY 31 deputies walked inside and arrested Raper without incident.

"Especially since I trained him so seeing him start here and seeing this happen is kinda weird," said Tyler Payne, who worked with Raper.

He said he watched the deputies arrest Raper.

Raper was arrested on three felony warrants of travelling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and 2 counts of transmitting obscene materials to a child by computer.

The sheriff's office said the victim's parent reported the contact.

"In today's society you need to be very aware of what your children are doing when you're not around. I mean you can't just let them have free range," says Marvin Ackermon, who lives in Morgan County.

Payne also told WAAY 31 about the importance of watching your children on the internet.

"Especially lately it's happening more. You kinda gotta watch more so kids can't do nothing," he says.

Police arrested Sean Tharpe on Wednesday for travelling from Madison to Decatur to engage in an unlawful sex act with a child and electronic solicitation of a child.

Police say they intercepted Tharpe in Decatur.

"It's always been here...It's just being exposed, which is a good thing because people need to be aware of it and our children need to be protected," adds Ackermon.

Both men are now in the Morgan County Jail.

Jordan Raper's bond is set at $20,000 and Sean Tharpe's bond is set at $90,000.