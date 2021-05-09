Clear
2 Montgomery officers and suspect shot and injured

The officers are expected to be okay.

Posted: May 9, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Authorities said a suspect was in custody after two Montgomery police officers were shot and injured while responding to a call.

The officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a call of a person shot and found a man with life-threatening injuries, news outlets reported. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police then exchanged gunfire with a suspect and two officers were hit.

They were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The suspect, who was shot in the arm, was also taken to a hospital.

