Two Marshall County residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday.
Donald Wayne Lankford, 43, and Felicia Jane Benefield, 25, both of Union Grove died when the 2000 Ford Mustang Lankford was driving crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Buick Enclave about noon Monday, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Benefield was a passenger in the Mustang, said Trooper Derek Campbell.
She and Lankford were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and a passenger in the Buick were hurt and taken to a local hospital.
The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69, three miles west of Guntersville.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Related Content
- 2 Marshall County residents killed in crash
- Huntsville man killed in Marshall County crash
- Pedestrian hit and killed in Marshall County
- Troopers investigating Marshall County school bus crash
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Warming Centers In Marshall County
- Sheriff: Inmate kills himself in Marshall County jail
- Marshall County man killed after tractor trailer hit his vehicle
- DAR School student killed in Marshall County wreck
- Albertville woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Scroll for more content...