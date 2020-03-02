2 Marshall County residents killed in crash

Two Marshall County residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday.

Donald Wayne Lankford, 43, and Felicia Jane Benefield, 25, both of Union Grove died when the 2000 Ford Mustang Lankford was driving crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Buick Enclave about noon Monday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Benefield was a passenger in the Mustang, said Trooper Derek Campbell.

She and Lankford were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Buick were hurt and taken to a local hospital.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69, three miles west of Guntersville.

Troopers continue to investigate.