2 Marshall County inmates charged with having contraband in jail

Tyler T. Baca, Skylar O’Brian Havis

Two inmates at the Marshall County Jail have been charged after contraband was found in their cells.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie said corrections officers recovered contraband in two of the cell blocks over the weekend. They found two cell phones in addition to other items.

Guthrie said Skylar O’Brian Havis was charged with promoting prison contraband, and Tyler T. Baca was charged with promoting prison contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

Searches of cells in the jail are being conducted daily, Guthrie said.

