2 Madison County schools get new principals

Two new principals are taking over schools in the Madison County school system.

The Madison County Board of Education on Thursday named Haley James principal at Riverton Elementary School and Jennifer West principal at Riverton Intermediate School.

Haley James and Jennifer West Haley James and Jennifer West

Here’s information on both provided by the school system:

James is a former Madison County Schools employee and currently the principal at Elkmont Elementary School in Limestone County. She’s a graduate of UNA and holds a master’s degree from the University of Alabama. James is a 20-year resident of Madison County, where she resides with her husband and her two children

West has been with the system since 2007 and is currently an assistant principal at Buckhorn High School. In December, she was named the Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year. She graduated from the University of Alabama and holds a master’s degree from Alabama A & M University. She will begin her duties as principal immediately.

Madison County School Superintendent Allen Perkins gave this statement following the hiring of the two new principals: “We are so excited to have Ms. West and Ms. James as part of the Madison County Schools family. They each bring a wealth of experience and education to our system. They are committed educators who will challenge teachers and students to do their best.”