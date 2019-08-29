Clear

2 Limestone County schools back to normal after morning lockdown

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Cedar Hill Elementary and Ardmore High schools were temporarily placed on modified lockdown Thursday morning.

An incident at a home near the elementary school prompted the move, according to an email sent to parents and guardians of students at both schools.

The email said the Ardmore Police Department secured the scene at the home and the schools went back to normal operations.

Ardmore police have not released information on the incident.

