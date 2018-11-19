Limestone Co. Schools suspends 2 employees without pay

Limestone County Schools suspended two employees without pay, but not everyone agrees with the decisions.

The superintendent told WAAY 31 a school bus driver swatted a child and an assistant football coach threatened to use a racial slur at a player.

WAAY 31 went to Limestone County and learned what parents think about the suspensions.

“There’s always something going on in the schools," said Kathy Najera. "Sometimes, it gets blown out of proportion.”

That was Najera’s response when she learned Limestone County Schools suspended two employees without pay.

In a split vote, the board of education suspended Olivia Hardy for swatting at a child. The bus driver said the girl got out of her seat and tried to play under the driver seat while the bus was moving.

“If she had looked down to see what was on her foot and veered a little bit, she could’ve went off the road or hit another vehicle," Najera said.

Other parents agree with Najera.

“I don’t think that bus driver should have gotten suspended for that because lives were at stake," Jeremy Sanderfer said.

The district also suspended an assistant football coach whose name hasn't been released yet. Superintendent Tom Sisk told WAAY 31 the coach threatened to use a racial slur at a player.

“I think he’s trying to be one of the students and he shouldn’t," Najera said. "He’s a teacher, he’s a coach, he’s an adult.”

Some parents say it doesn’t matter what the coach was trying to do, the word should never be used--period.

“It brings back all these bad memories. It’s almost pretty much used as a bad word," said Sanderfer. "I don’t think it’s ever right for a teacher to call a student that word.”

Dr. Sisk told WAAY 31 he believes both suspensions were necessary, and he said Limestone County Schools will never tolerate even a threat of a racial slur.

School officials say the bus driver recieved a three-day suspension while the assistant coach will be off for a week without pay.