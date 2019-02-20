Due to lightning striking a water line in the city of Leighton, Leighton Elementary and Colbert County High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday
City workers are estimating there will be no water by 10:30 a.m.
Related Content
- 2 Leighton schools closing early due to water loss
- Leighton woman dies in early Sunday crash
- School closings due to weather
- Leighton woman killed in weekend wreck
- Leighton woman charged with passing forged checks
- Marshall Co. schools closing due to flu
- School closings and delays due to weather
- Scottsboro City Schools close due to flu
- Government offices, businesses closing early due to weather threat
- Leighton Native, Ozzie Newsome, to step down as Ravens GM
Scroll for more content...