2 Leighton schools closing early due to water loss

City workers are estimating there will be no water by 10:30 a.m.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 9:57 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to lightning striking a water line in the city of Leighton, Leighton Elementary and Colbert County High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

