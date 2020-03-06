2 Jacksonville State students in contact with Georgia coronavirus patient

Two Jacksonville State University students have been in contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, 33/40.

Acting JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr. sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Friday informing them the students have been in contact with a coronavirus patient in Georgia, 33/40 reports.

The letter obtained by 33/40 reads:

While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Alabama nor on JSU’s campus, the administration is committed to keeping our university community informed.

We received notice today that two JSU students have come into contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with COVID-19. This possible contact occurred six days ago, out-of-state, and the JSU students have no symptoms of COVID-19. Although the students did attend classes after the exposure, they are not currently on campus.

We are working proactively with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect our campus and community and taking necessary precautions. If the situation changes, we will notify campus.