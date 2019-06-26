2 Huntsville projects win 2019 economic development awards

Trade and Industry Development named three Alabama projects as winners of its top 2019 economic development awards, Gov. Ivey's office announced on Tuesday.

Two of the three projects selected are in Huntsville.

The first project chosen is Huntsville's $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota auto assembly plant that's currently under construction. It will bring up to 4,000 jobs to the area.

The second is Facebook’s $750 billion data center in Huntsville that will create 100 jobs.

Bessemer's Amazon fulfillment center was the third project selected. It's valued at $325 million and will create 1,500 jobs. It will also provide a scholarship program for workers at the center.

“Great companies from around the world recognize that Alabama is the ideal destination to carry out their growth plans because of the many advantages we can offer them,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement released by her office. “Alabama is open for business, and we plan to keep pursuing economic development projects that lift families and communities.”