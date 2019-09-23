2 Huntsville men killed in Limestone County wreck

Two Huntsville men died early Saturday after the vehicle they were in struck an ambulance and a truck.

Jaquarius Lamon Smith, 25, and Terrell Marquae Jolly, 30, both of Huntsville were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seatbelts, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The three-vehicle crash took place about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Alabama Hwy. 53 about three miles south of Ardmore, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.

The ambulance was not in service at the time of the wreck. Both occupants of the ambulance were injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver and occupants of the Dodge truck were not injured.

The ambulance was a new purchase headed back to Oregon, Daniel said.