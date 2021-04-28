2 Huntsville men face federal indictments for string of 2019 North Alabama armed robberies

Two Huntsville men accused of committing armed robberies across North Alabama in 2019 are part of a 24-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. Made the announcement on Wednesday.

Terrence Warren Jackson, 43, and Deonte Marquish Eddins, 25, committed 11 armed robberies at businesses across North Alabama between August and October 2019, according to the indictment.

They are accused of robbing Family Dollar, Dollar General, MetroPCS, Verizon Wireless, and two GameStop stores.

In a span of six days in October 2019, Jackson robbed Verizon Wireless, Marco’s Pizza, MetroPCS, and two GameStop stores, according to the indictment.

The indictment also charges the pair with brandishing a firearm and being felons in possession of a firearm.

Also in the news release: The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce and that involves the taking of property from another person by means of actual or threatened force or violence.

If convicted of a Hobbs Act Robbery, the defendants face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

If convicted of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison per count, to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the crime.

If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the defendants face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by local law enforcement, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting the case.