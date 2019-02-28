Clear
2 Georgia men charged in death of man found in Alabama creek

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: AP

LANETT, Ala. (AP) - Police say a man's body was found in an Alabama creek and now two Georgia men are charged with murder.

News outlets report the body of Jeremy Fetner was found Friday in Moore's Creek in Lanett. A statement released Wednesday by West Point police in Georgia says Donald Kee and Aaron Creed were arrested and charged in Fetner's killing.

Police say Fetner was attacked, but a motive hasn't been determined. They say a person reported Feb. 20 that they saw a man being assaulted at a West Point home. The person couldn't provide the man's name or location, but did offer the attackers' names. Two days later, Lanett police contacted West Point police about the body in the creek.

It's unclear if Kee and Creed have lawyers who could comment.

