2 Democratic U.S. House members seek censure of Mo Brooks for speech prior to Capitol riot

Two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives want U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville to be censured for his role in a rally last week that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida introduced a resolution censuring Brooks for inciting violence against his fellow members of Congress.

In part, the resolution says, "... Brooks’ speech on January 6 encouraged and incited violence against his fellow Members of

Congress, as part of an assault on the United States Capitol intended to prevent the House of Representatives and the Senate from discharging their Constitutional duties to count Electoral College votes.



"... Whereas after inciting these acts of insurrection that resulted in injuries and loss of life, Representative Brooks has shown no remorse or regret for his comments, instead stating, ‘‘I make no apology for doing my absolute best to inspire patriotic Americans.’’

