2 Decatur women charged; traffic stop leads to fentanyl discovery at jail

Paula Suzette Holt and Kaysi Wynn McCulloch

Both were taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 1:34 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 2:22 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two Decatur women face multiple drug charges after an early Friday traffic stop.

Paula Suzette Holt, 47, and Kaysi Wynn McCulloch, 26, were arrested after Decatur police stopped a vehicle they were in about 12:05 a.m. Friday. The stop was due to the vehicle having a switched tag, police said.

But police said they found Xanax and drug paraphernalia with Holt, and discovered McCulloch had a warrant from the Somerville Police Department.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility, where it was discovered that McCulloch was carrying Fentanyl. Police charged her with possession with intent to distribute and promoting prison contraband. Bond was set at $7,500.

Holt was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond was set at $900.

