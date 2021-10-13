Police: 2 Decatur men charged after victim stabbed in the head, run over by vehicle

Two men face charges after Decatur police say they were involved in stabbing a victim multiple times and running him over with a vehicle.

It all happened Oct. 4, according to the Decatur Police Department.

That’s when officers went to Parkway Hospital to talk to a stabbing victim. That man told police he was riding in a vehicle with two others when he got into a fight with the other passenger, Darren Jamahl Smith, 27, of Decatur.

The victim told police that Smith started stabbing him in the head. The victim said he rolled out of the vehicle to escape.

That’s when, police said, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and ran over the victim’s ankle and hip.

Police now have identified the driver as Stanley Jeremy Grier, 38, of Decatur.

Smith was arrested Oct. 5, charged with assault, and booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $80,000. He was out on bond at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Grier was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault. He was booked in the correctional facility with a $2,500 bond.