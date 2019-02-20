2 DeKalb County men charged after drug raid

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a morning drug raid.

Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the DeKalb County Special Response Team assisted in a search warrant executed on Jackson County Road 163 near Henagar.

The Alabama State Trooper Regional Drug Task Force, Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the Jackson County Narcotics Unit were also involved in the raid.

During the search, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found. Firearms were also seized by the ATF on scene, Pruett said.

Paul Nathan Brooks II, 51, of Henagar and Mitchell Phillips, 48, of Fort Payne were arrested at the residence.

Brooks was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips received charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house.

Both are currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center, said Pruett.