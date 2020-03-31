2 Crestwood Hospital employees test positive for coronavirus; other first responders in quarantine

A spokeswoman for Crestwood Hospital said two employees were diagnosed with coronavirus.

One is a doctor the other is another hospital employee, she said. Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO, said one staff member was hospitalized. Privacy laws prevent the hospital from saying anything else.

Hudson said there's an Infection Control Plan at Crestwood Hospital and the hospital is also working with the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said anyone who is tested is either asked to isolate at home or isolated at the hospital. Hudson didn't talk about what happens to other people the employees came in contact with before the were tested.

"We've got a few employees who have tested positive from outside contact and they are sitting on the sidelines waiting for their 14 days to be up," she said.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said on Monday that an employee in his system tested positive for coronavirus.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, HEMSI, the ambulance service here in Huntsville said it has four paramedics isolating. Those employees only have about four days left before they can return to work.

HEMSI said no staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

They said the number of calls they are responding to on a daily basis is down, but they still have the same number of ambulance on the street to distribute the workload.

HEMSI explained the calls that require them to use personal protective equipment can take longer.

First responders said if you call 911 for a medical emergency, then you will be asked questions that you wouldn't have been asked before the pandemic about if you have a fever or certain symptoms so paramedics have proper personal protective equipment on when they arrive.