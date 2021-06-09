2 Chargers receive GSC "Top Ten" honors

UAH’s Abby Brooks and Sam Orf were named “Top Ten” selections for the GSC Commissioner’s Trophy on Tuesday.

According to the conference, the trophy “is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best combines outstanding performance on the field or court and high academic achievement in the classroom with significant community service and extracurricular activities.”

Brooks, a Huntsville native, was a force on the volleyball court. The senior led the Chargers to a GSC Spring Series Championship this year, picking up Most Outstanding Player honors in the process.

Brooks was also a member of the GSC All-Academic Team in 2019 and has been named to the GSC Honor Roll four times.

The Madison Academy grad called it a relief to have her full body of work honored.

“Cause it’s the things that people don’t see all the time. You know, the very, very late nights, the calling your parents crying because you’re stressed,” she said. “So it does mean a lot to have this recognize after all the hard work we’ve put in.”

Orf, a member of the basketball team, was named an All-American and GSC West Division Player of the Year after averaging 19.1 points per game on 50% shooting this season.

Outside of Spragins, Orf was named CoSIDA Academic All-American -- the first in team history. The senior also earned a spot on the GSC Academic Honor Roll in all four seasons with UAH.

The guard said making the “Top Ten” is an honor he doesn't take for granted.

“It’s a great conference, there’s a lot of great players, a lot of great teams in the conference and it just means a ton that the GSC would recognize us,” Orf said.

This marks the seventh time in UAH history that two student-athletes have received the honor in the same season. A win for both Brooks and Orf would mark the first time in school history that two student-athletes took the award home in the same season.

Since the award was first presented in 1975, UAH has only had two winners: softball player Stephanie Pinto in 2005 and baseball player Luke Mould in 2015.

The winners of the Commissioner’s Trophy will be announced on Thursday.